Gabriel re-signed with the Wild to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gabriel has never scored a NHL goal and only has one assist in 16 appearances in the big league, and he added 39 PIM in these contests. Part of this role included getting into a fight with Vince Dunn of the Chicago Wolves, and then continuing this altercation on the way to the locker room. If he is called up to the big club this season, don't be surprised if his main contributions are in PIM and hits.

