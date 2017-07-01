Quincey signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Wild on Saturday, TSN reports.

Minnesota becomes Quincey's third team since the Ontario native logged 47 games with the Red Wings in 2015-16; he split the most recent campaign between the Blue Jackets and Devils, combining for just 15 points in 73 contests. Quincey is capable of logging a decent amount of minutes each game -- he averaged 18:38 of ice time with the Devils last year -- but he's not much of a fantasy contributor these days, particularly with injuries getting in the way.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...