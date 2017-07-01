Wild's Kyle Quincey: Joins Wild on one-year pact
Quincey signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Wild on Saturday, TSN reports.
Minnesota becomes Quincey's third team since the Ontario native logged 47 games with the Red Wings in 2015-16; he split the most recent campaign between the Blue Jackets and Devils, combining for just 15 points in 73 contests. Quincey is capable of logging a decent amount of minutes each game -- he averaged 18:38 of ice time with the Devils last year -- but he's not much of a fantasy contributor these days, particularly with injuries getting in the way.
