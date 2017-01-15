Scandella was scoreless in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars, but he finished with a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots in 18:36 of ice time.

Scandella isn't terribly productive at the offensive end, but he can help fantasy owners in deeper leagues with his hits and blocked shots. Saturday's performance pushed him to plus-1 overall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola