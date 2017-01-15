Wild's Marco Scandella: Makes presence felt in win
Scandella was scoreless in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars, but he finished with a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots in 18:36 of ice time.
Scandella isn't terribly productive at the offensive end, but he can help fantasy owners in deeper leagues with his hits and blocked shots. Saturday's performance pushed him to plus-1 overall.
