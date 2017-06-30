Wild's Marcus Foligno: Acquired by Minnesota
The Sabres traded Foligno, Tyler Ennis and a draft pick to the Wild on Friday in exchange for Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Foligno -- a pending restricted free agent who had a qualifying offer on the table from Buffalo -- racked up 279 hits with the Swords last season, which easily represented a career high and resulted in a fifth-place ranking in the entire league for said category. Furthermore, he's an efficient offensive producer who averaged 22 points in his final three years with Buffalo -- despite skating for a modest 15:28 of ice time. Look out for Foligno in leagues that heavily weigh defensive contributions, knowing that his plus-minus could also spike on a team that sported the best goal differential (plus-58) in the Western Conference in 2016-17.
