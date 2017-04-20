Hanzal's first goal of the playoffs was the insurance marker in Wednesday's Game 4 win against the Blues.

Hanzal skated a little past the blue line before firing a wrist shot that went underneath Jake Allen's blocker, giving him his first playoff goal since 2012. It was a goal that Allen should've had but the Wild will certainly take it, having had trouble scoring all series. Hanzal's commitment to two-way play and low offensive ceiling prevent him from being a reliable scorer, so his fantasy value continues to be limited.

