Dumba had two assists in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Dumba hasn't been a massive offensive producer this season, but he's only two points shy of his career high and has been a very valuable asset for the Wild. Dumba logs heavy minutes, plays on the power play, has racked up 41 PIM and is sporting a plus-23 rating, so there's a lot to like fantasy-wise. The 22-year-old doesn't tear up the scoresheet, but he's on the rise and his steady production in multiple fantasy categories makes him worth owning in most leagues.