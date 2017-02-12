Dumba will miss Sunday's contest against Detroit due to a lower-body injury.

The blueliner has been productive on both ends this year with a plus-24 rating as well as 24 points in 54 games, so his absence will hurt a Minnesota team that ranks fourth in the league in goals per game with 3.30. He is also a major player on the power play, averaging 2:16 per game on the advantage, and his loss will be felt on special teams as well.