Wild's Mathew Dumba: Out for Sunday's game
Dumba will miss Sunday's contest against Detroit due to a lower-body injury.
The blueliner has been productive on both ends this year with a plus-24 rating as well as 24 points in 54 games, so his absence will hurt a Minnesota team that ranks fourth in the league in goals per game with 3.30. He is also a major player on the power play, averaging 2:16 per game on the advantage, and his loss will be felt on special teams as well.
