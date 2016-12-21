Dumba notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Colorado.

He's quietly been producing lately, notching six points as well as a plus-7 rating over the last eight games. The ice time's still a bit slender, but Dumba does see regular power-play minutes, and neither his shooting ability nor his pedigree are in doubt. The 22-year-old has all the talent for a major breakout, but he's only an upside depth play for fantasy purposes at this point.

