Dumba handed out a hat trick of assists -- one on the power play -- and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 whitewashing of the Canadiens.

Fantasy owners waiting for a full-on breakout have thus far been disappointed by the 22-year-old blueliner, who's already in his fourth NHL season, but he's clearly making steady progress. With 19 points on his line through 40 games, he's only seven shy of last season's career-best total, which took 81 contests to achieve. He also owns a plus-17 rating thanks to playing in front of the NHL's best goaltender in Devan Dubnyk, and he hasn't been afraid to land in the penalty box either (39 PIM, already a career high). That all adds up to Dumba's highest fantasy value ever -- he certainly hasn't yet reached elite status, but he's still a credible play in a wide variety of fantasy formats at this point.