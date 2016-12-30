Granlund assisted on the game's first goal and wrapped up the scoring with an empty-netter in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The Wild have been unbeatable lately, and Granlund's been a major reason why, as he now owns a sparkling 13 points with a plus-12 rating in the last 11 games. The 24-year-old's career high in points is last year's modest 44, but the Finn already has 27 this year, putting him on pace for 60-plus. This breakout is real; get on the train.