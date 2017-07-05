Wild's Mikael Granlund: Decides arbitration best route
Granlund (hand) opted for arbitration -- rather than signing his qualifying offer -- Wednesday, per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune.
Granlund will head to arbitration rather than sign his one-year, $3.2 million qualifying offer. Up until the hearing takes place, the center and Minnesota can still agree to a long-term deal. After racking up 69 points in 81 contests, it is hard to imagine the Wild not wanting to secure the 25-year-old's services into the future.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Rights retained by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Played with broken hand•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Will not play in Saturday's game•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Scores shortie, pushing point streak to four•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Leaves mark against Florida with two points•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Picks up three points in win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...