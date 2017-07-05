Wild's Mikael Granlund: Decides arbitration best route

Granlund (hand) opted for arbitration -- rather than signing his qualifying offer -- Wednesday, per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune.

Granlund will head to arbitration rather than sign his one-year, $3.2 million qualifying offer. Up until the hearing takes place, the center and Minnesota can still agree to a long-term deal. After racking up 69 points in 81 contests, it is hard to imagine the Wild not wanting to secure the 25-year-old's services into the future.

