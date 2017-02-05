Granlund notched his first career hat trick and added an assist in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

It was a dominant outing for Granlund, who fired six shots on goal and was a plus-4. The 24-year-old is producing at a point-per-game pace this season and evolving into a dynamic two-way force. Granlund's current 12-game point streak is the longest in the NHL this year, making him a must-start every game. With a plus-30 rating and non-stop production, Granlund is fantasy gold.