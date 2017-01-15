Wild's Mikael Granlund: Helps out twice in victory
Granlund posted two assists with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars.
Granlund hasn't scored a goal in five games in the month of January, but he has been productive with five assists and a plus-4 rating. He is on pace for a 65-point season, which would be well in excess of his career-high 44 points set last season. Granlund has emerged as a must-start fantasy option due to his point total, and his plus-22 rating through 41 games is an added bonus.
