Granlund stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, a power-play assist and four shots Thursday against the Blues.

Granlund played a big hand in this 5-1 win, and is putting together a tremendous all-around campaign. In addition to a career-best plus-24 rating, the 24-year-old Finn is just one goal and two points short of last season's career bests in 34 fewer games.

