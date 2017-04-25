Granlund was dealing with a broken hand during the playoffs.

Despite the injury, Granlund was able to garner a pair of helpers while putting 10 shots on net and averaging 20:32 of ice time per game in the postseason. With a 4-to-6 week recovery time, the winger should be ready to go for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. Whether he is still with the Wild next year remains to be seen as the 25-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.