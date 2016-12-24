Wild's Mikael Granlund: Puts up goal, assist in 10th straight win
Granlund registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 7-4 win against the Rangers.
The Wild are clicking and Granlund benefitted from the team's seemingly unstoppable attack. That's now points in three straight for the 24-year-old, as he's picked up a goal and four helpers in that span. In fact, he hasn't slowed his pace in December, totaling 11 points through 11 contests. With Minnesota streaking, it's probably best to start the playmakers on the top six without question.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Two-point night pushes point streak to five•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Second straight multi-point outing•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Picks up two helpers in win over Jets•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Scores last-minute winner against Bruins•