Granlund registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 7-4 win against the Rangers.

The Wild are clicking and Granlund benefitted from the team's seemingly unstoppable attack. That's now points in three straight for the 24-year-old, as he's picked up a goal and four helpers in that span. In fact, he hasn't slowed his pace in December, totaling 11 points through 11 contests. With Minnesota streaking, it's probably best to start the playmakers on the top six without question.