Wild's Mikael Granlund: Rights retained by Minnesota
Granlund (hand) was extended a qualifying offer by the Wild.
Granlund, 25, shattered his previous career highs in goals and points, scoring 26 goals and 69 points, topping it off with a plus-23 rating. It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Wild would let him walk, so expect any offer that Granlund receives to be matched.
