Wild's Mikael Granlund: Rights retained by Minnesota

Granlund (hand) was extended a qualifying offer by the Wild.

Granlund, 25, shattered his previous career highs in goals and points, scoring 26 goals and 69 points, topping it off with a plus-23 rating. It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Wild would let him walk, so expect any offer that Granlund receives to be matched.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...