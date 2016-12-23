Granlund dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Granlund has racked up nine points in his past eight games while skating over 18 minutes in all but one of those contests. The Finnish forward plays an active role on both the power play and penalty kill in addition to his second-line role at even strength, and his special teams involvement paid off here with a sort-handed assist on Eric Staal's game-winning goal.