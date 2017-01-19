Reilly was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Originally selected by the Blue Jackets with a fourth-round (98th overall) selection in the 2011 draft, Reilly is a gifted puck distributor. He's tacked on four goals and 11 helpers in 29 games with Iowa this season, though we're still waiting for him to bust out at hockey's highest level. In order to get there, though, he'll need consistent playing time, and appearing in 38 NHL games since his draft year isn't enough. View the Chicago native as a mere depth option for now.