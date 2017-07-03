Wild's Mike Reilly: Signs two-year deal

Reilly has signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the Wild, the team's official site reports.

With an average annual value of $725,000, Reilly's new contract gives the Wild some affordable blue line depth. The 2011 fourth-rounder is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he logged one goal in 17 games with the Wild and 30 points over 57 contests for AHL Iowa.