Wild's Mikko Koivu: Back on scoresheet with two points

Koivu notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's loss to New Jersey.

He's been hitting the scoresheet on a nearly every-game basis; as a result, Koivu has a lengthy hot streak going in which he's picked up 18 points and a plus-14 rating in 16 games. That's a pretty massive (and welcome) improvement from the mere six points he managed in the season's first 17 contests.

