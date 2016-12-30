Wild's Mikko Koivu: Keeps producing consistently

Koivu notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's win over the Islanders.

Koivu could hardly have started the year worse -- just six points in 17 games -- but the light flicked on in a big way in late November. Over his last 18 contests, the veteran center has picked up 17 points with an accompanying plus-17 rating (contributing to a total plus-18 that would be a career best). The Wild are killing it as a team, and that's lifting Koivu's fantasy value to new heights even though his scoring hasn't really improved on the whole.