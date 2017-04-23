Wild's Mikko Koivu: Man-advantage tally spoiled by early playoff exit
Koivu delivered a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues, though it wasn't enough, and the Wild have been eliminated from the playoffs.
It was too little, too late for the Finnish captain, who empties his locker with the Wild failing to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Koivu only managed two points in the five-game series, and he was held in check completely in Games 2-4. It will be a contract year for Koivu in 2017-18, as he cashes out the balance of a seven-year, $47.25 million deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
