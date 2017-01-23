Wild's Mikko Koivu: Not warming up Sunday

Koivu is not in warm-ups for Sunday's game against the Predators.

It is unclear why Koivu is not warming up, but it puts his availability for Sunday's game in question. If Koivu is indeed out, look for Tyler Graovac to slide into the Wild's lineup.

