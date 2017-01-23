Wild's Mikko Koivu: Not warming up Sunday
Koivu is not in warm-ups for Sunday's game against the Predators.
It is unclear why Koivu is not warming up, but it puts his availability for Sunday's game in question. If Koivu is indeed out, look for Tyler Graovac to slide into the Wild's lineup.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ruled out of Sunday's game with illness•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Back on scoresheet with two points•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: White hot with ten points in last six games•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores two third-period goals in San Jose•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Keeps producing consistently•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Notches second multi-point outing of year with three•