Wild's Mikko Koivu: Notches second multi-point outing of year with three

Koivu lit the lamp, adding two helpers and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 7-4 victory over the Rangers.

The offense could do no wrong Tuesday, allowing Koivu to feast in his most productive game of the season. Before his eruption, the 33-year-old had only registered one other multi-point outing this year. While the veteran isn't reaching the box score in bunches, he's still rocking nine goals and 12 helpers on the top line.