Wild's Mikko Koivu: On road trip with team
Koivu (flu) made the trip with the team to Dallas, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
The Wild's captain was a last-minute scratch for Sunday's tilt with the Predators due to the illness. The fact that he traveled with the team -- especially since it's a one-game road trip -- indicates that he should be able to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday, however. If Koivu isn't able to suit up again, the recently recalled Christoph Bertschy would likely draw into the lineup.
