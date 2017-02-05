Wild's Mikko Koivu: Pots 16th goal in win over Vancouver

Koivu scored his 16th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Koivu's strong season is exemplified by the fact he is now just one goal away from matching his entire goal output in 2015-16. The second-line center continues to be a consistent fantasy threat with three goals and five points in his last five games. Koivu's stable production already makes him a fantasy asset, but his plus-30 rating and key role on the top team in the Western Conference makes him an automatic roll every night.