Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ruled out of Sunday's game with illness

Koivu has been ruled out of Sunday's game with the Predators due to an illness.

Koivu is day-to-day going forward. It's likely Tyler Graovac will get into the Wild's lineup in his absence. His next chance to return will be for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

