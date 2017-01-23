Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ruled out of Sunday's game with illness
Koivu has been ruled out of Sunday's game with the Predators due to an illness.
Koivu is day-to-day going forward. It's likely Tyler Graovac will get into the Wild's lineup in his absence. His next chance to return will be for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
