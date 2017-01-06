Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores two third-period goals in San Jose

Koivu scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over San Jose.

Koivu tied the game 8:23 into the third period before scoring the game-winner less than two minutes later. The 33-year-old center is shooting a career-high 18.6 percent, but even a reduction closer to his career mark of 9.2 percent won't kill the value of a player that already has 11 goals, 15 assists and a plus-20 rating through 37 games.