Wild's Mikko Koivu: Shakes off flu to light lamp
Koivu picked up a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Stars.
Koivu missed Sunday's game due to a bout with the flu, but he picked up right where he left off. He has five goals with 10 points in 10 games in January, tying a season-high for goals in a month. The Finn remains on pace for 70 points which would be just one point short of his career high set in the 2009-10 season.
