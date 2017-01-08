Wild's Mikko Koivu: White hot with ten points in last six games

Koivu stretched his current point streak to four games and seven points Saturday with a goal and an assist in an overtime loss to the Kings.

Koivu is white hot right now -- he has 10 points in his last six games after tallying just 18 in his first 32 games. Koivu's shooting percentage remains unsustainable, so enjoy this outburst while it lasts. He'll probably settle into a pace somewhere between his frigid start and fiery present.