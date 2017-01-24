Wild's Mikko Koivu: Will play Tuesday
Koivu will return to Minnesota's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Koivu will return to a top-six role Tuesday, centering Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund on the Wild's second line, and should also see time on his team's second power-play unit against Dallas. The veteran pivot has played well this season, notching 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) while maintaining a superb plus-24 rating over 45 games, making him a valuable commodity in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: On road trip with team•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ruled out of Sunday's game with illness•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Not warming up Sunday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Back on scoresheet with two points•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: White hot with ten points in last six games•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores two third-period goals in San Jose•