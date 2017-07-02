Svedberg agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Wild on Saturday, TSN reports.

The Swedish backstop went undrafted, but latched on with the Bruins in 2012-13 and remained property of Boston's hockey club for three seasons. Most of his service time in North America was spent with AHL Providence, though he was called up for 18 games with the Bs in 2014-15 and turned in a respectable 7-5-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .918 save percentage. He then spent two seasons with Ufa Salavat Yulayev of Russia's KHL league before earning this latest deal with Minnesota. He's an organizational depth option who's likely ticketed for AHL Iowa in 2017-18.