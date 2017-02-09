Niederreiter collected two assists and record three shots on goal during Wednesday's overtime loss to Chicago.

It was the second consecutive multi-point outing for Niederreiter, which has propelled him up to 17 goals and 40 points for the campaign. He's currently being utilized in a top-line role and receiving minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit, which is a nice fantasy boost. With 360 games on his resume, it's easy to forget that Niederreiter is just entering his prime. There is likely still an opening in his buy-low window in dynasty/keeper settings.