Niederreiter scored a pair of goals and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 shellacking of Carey Price and the Canadiens.

It's hard to imagine that a lot of fantasy owners rolled the Swiss winger out with enthusiasm Thursday, as his inconsistent ice time and merely occasional offensive contributions didn't jive well on paper with a matchup against Price. He played only 14:00, the second-fewest minutes among all Wild skaters, but it was enough. Still, with 11 goals and 26 points accompanying a plus-17 rating over 40 games, he's easily on pace to post his finest NHL campaign.

