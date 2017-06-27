Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Earns qualifying offer

Niederreiter received a qualifying offer by Minnesota.

After he posted career highs of 25 goals and 57 points last season, it was an easy choice for the Wild to retain Niederreiter's rights. The 25-year-old winger played all 82 games for his second consecutive season as well as continuing his reign on the power play, where he scored 14 of his points. Minnesota has some money to spend, so matching any offers that Niederreiter might receive shouldn't be a problem.

