Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Files for arbitration

Niederreiter filed for salary arbitration Tuesday, per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune.

Niederreiter and the Wild have until the hearing date to secure a long-term deal and avoid arbitration. After racking up 25 goals and 32 helpers -- including 14 power-play points -- there was little chance the 25-year-old was going to sign his qualifying offer which is just a one-year contract. The winger figures to suit up on Minnesota's top line and is certainly capable of recording another 50-plus point season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...