Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Files for arbitration
Niederreiter filed for salary arbitration Tuesday, per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune.
Niederreiter and the Wild have until the hearing date to secure a long-term deal and avoid arbitration. After racking up 25 goals and 32 helpers -- including 14 power-play points -- there was little chance the 25-year-old was going to sign his qualifying offer which is just a one-year contract. The winger figures to suit up on Minnesota's top line and is certainly capable of recording another 50-plus point season.
