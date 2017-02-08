Niederreiter picked up a pair of goals with a plus-3 rating and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Jets.

Niederreiter has set career highs in points in each of the past three seasons, and it appears he'll make it four years in a row since he is on pace to total 59 points this season. He is also just three markers short of his third consecutive 20-goal season while posting an impressive plus-21 rating. He has emerged as a must-start fantasy option across most formats.