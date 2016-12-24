Niederreiter recorded a goal, an empty-net assist, a plus-2 rating and five hits during Friday's 7-4 win against the Rangers.

After building a four-game point streak, Niederreiter went quiet for three contests, although the Wild still picked up three wins. The 24-year-old returned to December glory in a big way, registering his fifth multi-point outing of the season. During this month, the 2010 No. 5 pick has inched toward his best stretch of the year, sitting at eight points through 11 games (he had nine points in November). With three outings to go and a streaking Minnesota team -- 10 straight wins -- we like his chances to finish out 2016 strong.