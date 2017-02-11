Niederreiter scored a power-play goal during Minnesota's shootout win over Tampa Bay on Friday.

The offense continues to pile on for Niederreiter, and he's in line to smash his previous career-best scoring marks. He has been an offensive force over the past 15 games with nine goals, 17 points and 45 shots, and if there is a buy-low window still open, it's time to pounce because there is potential for Niederreiter to continue padding the points column through the end of the year. With his prime years still ahead, there is even more appeal in keeper/dynasty settings, and the 24-year-old winger still carries a reasonable salary in daily contests.