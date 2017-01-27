Niederreiter scored a goal and dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Niederreiter has been on fire with six goals and 12 points in his past nine games. The 24-year-old winger is just seven points shy of last season's career high, and has also contributed a plus-19 rating while skating in a top-six role. Hopefully the All-Star break won't stunt Niederreiter's momentum.