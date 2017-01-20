Niederreiter scored two power-play goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Two of Niederreiter's points came in the first period, as he assisted on linemate Eric Staal's goal before potting his fifth power-play tally of the season and second in three games. He came up big once again in the third, breaking a 3-3 tie with 7:06 to play. The 24-year-old forward has attempted 14 shots during his current three-game point streak and is easily on pace to reach the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive campaign. His previous career high of 43 points won't be difficult to top if Niederreiter continues to skate on the top line with Staal and Charlie Coyle.