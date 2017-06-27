Cannone inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old pivot has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, totaling 244 points (89 goals, 152 assists) in 421 minor-league contests over the past seven seasons. Cannone will likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with the Wild's AHL affiliate, so he won't have any value in season-long fantasy formats.