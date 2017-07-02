Murphy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Saturday. The deal is worth $700,00 in the NHL and $350,000 if he's sent to AHL Iowa.

Landing in Minnesota is an ideal situation for Murphy, as he can learn from veteran rearguard Ryan Suter and his top-pairing companion, Jared Spurgeon; those two finished plus-34 and plus-33 respectively last season. Murphy managed only 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 151 games with Carolina over the last five years, and his cumulative minus-36 rating further dampened what little fantasy value he otherwise might've had. He suddenly has sleeper appeal now that he's with a team that boasted the best goal differential (plus-58) in the Western Conference last season.