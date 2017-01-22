Wild's Ryan Suter: Celebrates birthday with big game
Suter posted a goal, an assist, a blocked shot and plus-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Ducks.
Suter celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, scoring just his second goal over the past 15 games. Still, he hasn't left fantasy owners totally empty handed, as he has two goals and nine points with a plus-7 over the past 11 games. The veteran remains an above-average offensive defenseman, and he leads the NHL with a plus-30. Suter also helps fantasy owners in the blocked shots (58) and hits (47) categories.
