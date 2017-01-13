Wild's Ryan Suter: Contributes two points to rout of Habs

Suter scored on the power play and added an assist as well as a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 deconstruction of the Canadiens.

That plus-minus just keeps on growing -- now plus-26, already a career high, and there's no reason to think he won't keep racking it up for a terrific Minnesota squad. Suter's coming off the best season of his career in terms of points (51), and even though he's not on pace to reach that number again, it also looks like he won't fall too far short of it. He should be a lineup fixture in essentially all fantasy formats, particularly if they count plus-minus.