Wild's Ryan Suter: First two-point night since October

Suter notched a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's win over the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner is coming off a 51-point season and started this campaign off hot, but his pace has slowed recently -- this was Suter's first multi-point game in two full months, and he managed just nine points in the 25-game interim. Even so, he's now cleared 20 points and is a near lock to grab 40-plus for the fifth time in his career.