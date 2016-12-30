Wild's Ryan Suter: First two-point night since October
Suter notched a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's win over the Islanders.
The veteran blueliner is coming off a 51-point season and started this campaign off hot, but his pace has slowed recently -- this was Suter's first multi-point game in two full months, and he managed just nine points in the 25-game interim. Even so, he's now cleared 20 points and is a near lock to grab 40-plus for the fifth time in his career.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Gaining separation as plus-minus leader•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Pitches in assist Tuesday•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Nets goal against Ottawa•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Leads team to win with two-point effort•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Continues strong start with two more points•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Shows off passing skills in Tuesday's win•