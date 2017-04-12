The Wild recalled Michalek from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Minnesota will lean heavily on starting netminder Devan Dubnyk throughout the playoffs with Darcy Kuemper serving as his backup, so Michalek will just provide the team with some extra depth in case one of the top two goaltenders sustains an injury. The 23-year-old netminder has compiled a 12-14-1 record while registering a 2.65 GAA and .918 save percentage over 29 appearances with AHL Iowa this season.