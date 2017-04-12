Wild's Steve Michalek: Promoted to big club
The Wild recalled Michalek from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Minnesota will lean heavily on starting netminder Devan Dubnyk throughout the playoffs with Darcy Kuemper serving as his backup, so Michalek will just provide the team with some extra depth in case one of the top two goaltenders sustains an injury. The 23-year-old netminder has compiled a 12-14-1 record while registering a 2.65 GAA and .918 save percentage over 29 appearances with AHL Iowa this season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...