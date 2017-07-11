Michalek was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Wild on Monday.

Because of the two-way nature of the deal, Michalek's salary will be $715,000 while in the NHL or $70,000 in the minors. He's yet to see NHL action, but he had a respectable showing with AHL Iowa in 2016-17, posting a 13-14-0 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA. Michalek was drafted in the sixth round back in 2011 and still seems a ways off making an impact at the NHL level, especially since a pair of established NHL netminders are ahead of him on the depth chart (Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...