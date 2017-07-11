Michalek was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Wild on Monday.

Because of the two-way nature of the deal, Michalek's salary will be $715,000 while in the NHL or $70,000 in the minors. He's yet to see NHL action, but he had a respectable showing with AHL Iowa in 2016-17, posting a 13-14-0 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA. Michalek was drafted in the sixth round back in 2011 and still seems a ways off making an impact at the NHL level, especially since a pair of established NHL netminders are ahead of him on the depth chart (Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock).