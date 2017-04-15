Wild's Steve Michalek: Sent back to minors
Michalek was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday.
The Wild called up Alex Stalock in a corresponding move, and it appears that Minnesota -- drilled into a 2-0 series deficit against the Blues -- will still roster three goalies, including starter Devan Dubnyk and another backup in Darcy Kuemper.
